Biden Says US on Pace to Finish Evacuation Mission By August 31 if Taliban Cooperate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said the United States is on pace to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by the end of August if the Taliban (banned in Russia) do not disrupt the operation.

"We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31," Biden said during remarks at the White House on Tuesday. "But the completion by August 31 depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those who are transporting out and no disruptions to our operations."