Biden Says US on Track to Administer 100Mln Doses By His 60th Day in Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) President Joe Biden in his first prime time speech said that the United States is on pace to administer 100 million doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine by his 60th day in office.

"Tonight, I can say we're not only going to meet the goal, because we're actually on track to reach this goal of 100 million shots in arms on my 60th day in office," Biden said.

Biden said he has directed all states, tribes, and territories to make all US adults eligible for a vaccine no later than May 1. He also said the virus killed more Americans in 2020 than three wars and 9/11.