UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US On Track To Administer 100Mln Doses By His 60th Day In Office

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:50 AM

Biden Says US on Track to Administer 100Mln Doses By His 60th Day in Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) President Joe Biden in his first prime time speech said that the United States is on pace to administer 100 million doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine by his 60th day in office.

"Tonight, I can say we're not only going to meet the goal, because we're actually on track to reach this goal of 100 million shots in arms on my 60th day in office," Biden said.

Biden said he has directed all states, tribes, and territories to make all US adults eligible for a vaccine no later than May 1. He also said the virus killed more Americans in 2020 than three wars and 9/11.

Related Topics

United States May 2020 All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

5 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

6 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

6 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

6 hours ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

6 hours ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.