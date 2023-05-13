Biden Says US on Track to Get Rid of Chemical Weapons Stockpile by This Fall

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) President Joe Biden said in a statement that the United States is on track to complete the destruction of its chemical weapons arsenal by this fall.

"We are on track to complete the destruction of our chemical weapons stockpile by this fall - a disarmament milestone that upholds the highest standards of transparency and public safety," Biden said in the statement on Friday.

In February, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said the United States would finalize the destruction of its chemical weapons this spring.

The US government announced in 2012 that it will complete the destruction of its chemical military arsenal by September 30, by agreement with all state parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention that entered into force in 1997.