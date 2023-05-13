UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US On Track To Get Rid Of Chemical Weapons Stockpile By This Fall

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Biden Says US on Track to Get Rid of Chemical Weapons Stockpile by This Fall

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) President Joe Biden said in a statement that the United States is on track to complete the destruction of its chemical weapons arsenal by this fall.

"We are on track to complete the destruction of our chemical weapons stockpile by this fall - a disarmament milestone that upholds the highest standards of transparency and public safety," Biden said in the statement on Friday.

In February, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said the United States would finalize the destruction of its chemical weapons this spring.

The US government announced in 2012 that it will complete the destruction of its chemical military arsenal by September 30, by agreement with all state parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention that entered into force in 1997.

Related Topics

United States February September All Government Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

1 hour ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

2 hours ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

3 hours ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

3 hours ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.