Biden Says US Only Sending Material To Ukraine Worth Billions Of Dollars, Not Troops

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says US Only Sending Material to Ukraine Worth Billions of Dollars, Not Troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States is only sending material to support Ukraine and is not deploying troops to that country, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"Are we sending troops to Ukraine? No.

We're sending material like we have, billions of Dollars," Biden told reporters.

The statement comes after US media reported that the Biden administration is considering sending a small number of additional US service members to Ukraine to assist in weapons-monitoring efforts.

