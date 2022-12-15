UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Plans To Commit $55Bln In Africa Over Next 3 Years To Advance UN Agenda 2063

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Biden Says US Plans to Commit $55Bln in Africa Over Next 3 Years to Advance UN Agenda 2063

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration plans to commit $55 billion in Africa over the next three years.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration plans to commit $55 billion in Africa over the next three years.

"Over the next three years, working in close cooperation with US Congress, we plan to commit $55 billion in Africa to advance the priorities we share and to support the agenda 2063," Biden said at the opening ceremony of the US-Africa summit in Washington, DC.

The US president explained that the number represents the comprehensive commitment from the United States to invest in Africa's people, infrastructure, agriculture, health system, and security.

