Biden Says US Prepared To Respond If Russia Conducts Cyber Attacks
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration is prepared to respond if Russia conducts cyber attacks against the United States.
"If Russia pursues cyber attacks against our companies, our critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond," Biden said during remarks on the Russia-Ukraine situation at the White House.