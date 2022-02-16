UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Proposing New Arms Control Measures Applicable To Russia And NATO

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Biden Says US Proposing New Arms Control Measures Applicable to Russia and NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Washington is proposing new arms control measures and new transparency measures that apply to all the parties alike.

"We're proposing new arms control measures, new transparency measures, new strategic stability measures.

These measures apply to all parties, NATO and Russia alike," Biden said. "We are willing to make practical result oriented steps that can advance our common security. We will not sacrifice basic principles though."

