Biden Says US Ready to Get Involved Militarily to Defend Taiwan in Event of Invasion

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The United States is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden reaffirmed Washington's commitment to ensuring security of the Taiwan Strait and preventing any change in the status quo unilaterally.

When asked whether the US is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied in the affirmative, adding that this is the commitment that the US has taken on.