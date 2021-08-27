Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Diplomacy Fails in Dealing With Iran

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States is prepared to use other measures to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons if diplomacy fails

"We're also going to discuss the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon," Biden said during remarks at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. "If diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options."