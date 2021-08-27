UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Ready To Use 'Other Options' If Diplomacy Fails In Dealing With Iran

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:41 PM

Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Diplomacy Fails in Dealing With Iran

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States is prepared to use other measures to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons if diplomacy fails

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States is prepared to use other measures to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons if diplomacy fails.

"We're also going to discuss the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon," Biden said during remarks at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. "If diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Nuclear White House United States From Weapon

Recent Stories

WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Tre ..

WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Treating Kabul Airport Attack Vic ..

59 seconds ago
 PSB Executive Committee meeting held

PSB Executive Committee meeting held

1 minute ago
 Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coro ..

Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coronavirus Vaccine Dose - CDC Dir ..

1 minute ago
 Italy's Berlusconi Admitted to Milan Hospital for ..

Italy's Berlusconi Admitted to Milan Hospital for Medical Check-Up - Reports

1 minute ago
 Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule as Speci ..

Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule as Special Envoy for Afghanistan - Top ..

1 minute ago
 1,806,738 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1,806,738 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.