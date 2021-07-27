UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Role In Iraq Will Be To Continue To Train, Assist And Deal With IS

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says US Role in Iraq Will Be to Continue to Train, Assist And Deal With IS

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday the US military's combat role in Iraq would come to an end by the end of the year and American forces there would focus on training and assisting Iraqi security forces and helping them deal with the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"Our role in Iraq will be...to be available to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS as it arrives, but we're not going to be by the end of the year in a combat mission," Biden said during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi at the White House.

