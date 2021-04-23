UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US, Russia Can Cooperate On Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:31 PM

Biden Says US, Russia Can Cooperate on Climate Change

The United States and Russia can cooperate on the issue of climate change despite disagreements in other areas, US President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The United States and Russia can cooperate on the issue of climate change despite disagreements in other areas, US President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"Two big nations can cooperate to get something done," Biden said in his speech during the second day of the virtual summit organized by the US.

Biden said a US-Russian partnership in combating climate change would benefit the entire world.

Leaders of 40 countries were participating in a two-day summit organized by the United States virtually.

The Paris Climate Agreement, made within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2015, has a long-term goal of limiting the global rise in temperature to 2 degrees Celsius. The Trump administration announced that it would withdraw the US, one of the major players, from the agreement in 2017, but had to wait until 2019 to formally do so. On his first day in the White House, Biden announced that the United States would be rejoining the agreement, officially gaining readmission in February of 2021.

