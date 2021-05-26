(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said US sanctions against Belarus are possible, but he would not speculate further on the matter, according to a White House press pool report.

The press pool said on Tuesday the US president told reporters that sanctions against Belarus over the Ryanair incident are in play, but he did not want to speculate on the matter.