Biden Says US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Would Be 'Counterproductive' - Pool Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) President Joe Biden told reporters US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG would be counterproductive for European relations, according to a White House press pool report.
The press pool on Tuesday said Biden also said US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG would not do anything to stop the project because it is almost done.