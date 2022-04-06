The sanctions the United States imposed on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine have wiped out Russia's economic growth that the country reached over the past 15 years, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The sanctions the United States imposed on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine have wiped out Russia's economic growth that the country reached over the past 15 years, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"Our sanctions are lucky to wipe out the last 15 years of Russia's economic gains and because we have cut Russia off from importing technologies like semiconductors and encryption security and critical components of quantum technology that they need to compete in the 21st century. We are going to stifle Russia's ability as economy to grow for years to come," Biden said in an address to the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference.