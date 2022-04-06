UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Sanctions Lucky To Wipe Out Last 15 Years Of Russia's Economic Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Biden Says US Sanctions Lucky to Wipe Out Last 15 Years of Russia's Economic Gains

The sanctions the United States imposed on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine have wiped out Russia's economic growth that the country reached over the past 15 years, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The sanctions the United States imposed on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine have wiped out Russia's economic growth that the country reached over the past 15 years, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"Our sanctions are lucky to wipe out the last 15 years of Russia's economic gains and because we have cut Russia off from importing technologies like semiconductors and encryption security and critical components of quantum technology that they need to compete in the 21st century. We are going to stifle Russia's ability as economy to grow for years to come," Biden said in an address to the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference.

Related Topics

Century Technology Ukraine Russia United States From

Recent Stories

UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 ..

UN Agency Says Over 1,500 Civilians Killed, 2,200 Injured in Ukraine Since Febru ..

29 seconds ago
 US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Cost ..

US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Costs on Russia, Increase Isolatio ..

32 seconds ago
 Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assa ..

Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assault

33 seconds ago
 Guinea ex-PM held for alleged embezzlement

Guinea ex-PM held for alleged embezzlement

35 seconds ago
 Russia Concerned With US Refusal to Develop BWC Co ..

Russia Concerned With US Refusal to Develop BWC Control Mechanism - Official

6 minutes ago
 NA Speaker writes letters to Imran Khan, Shehbaz s ..

NA Speaker writes letters to Imran Khan, Shehbaz seeking names for parliamentary ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.