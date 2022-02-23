Biden Says US Sanctions to Target Russia Economy, Not American One

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is going to make sure the new sanctions against Russia will have negative consequences only for the Russian economy without inflicting losses for the American one.

"I'm going to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted Russian economy not ours. We are closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption," Biden said during his remarks on the situation in Ukraine.