Biden Says US Schools Should Stay Open, Omicron No Worse for Kids Than Previous Variants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) US schools should stay open despite concerns about COVID given there is no reason to suspect Omicron is more dangerous to children than previous variants, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

"Look, we have no reason to think at this point that Omicron is worse for children than previous variants," Biden told a White House media briefing. "We know that our kids can be safe when in school. By the way, that's why I believe school should remain open."

Biden's remarks came ahead of a widely-expected approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week for COVID booster shots for 12 to 15 year olds in an effort to expand the nation's immunity from the virus.

The president reiterated on Tuesday his call for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID, saying some 35 million people, or more than 10% of the population, have not been immunized at all against the virus.

"We have booster shots for the whole nation," Biden said. "There is no excuse for people not to be vaccinated. This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

US health authorities have not released data directly tying deaths rates from Covid with those who are unvaccinated.

But media reports on Tuesday said the Texas Children's Hospital set three new records this weekend with relation to children getting sick with COVID-19 caused mostly by the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant.

According to the reports, the hospital is currently treating almost 70 children infected by COVID-19 - the most ever since the pandemic began almost two years ago. Jim Versalovic, the hospital's pathologist-in-chief, was quoted saying that a third of the hospitalizations were of children younger than five years of age, a population that is not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.