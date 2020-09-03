Biden Says US Schools Would Be Reopening Safely if Trump Had Done His Job

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a speech on Wednesday said US schools would be reopening safely if President Donald Trump and his administration did their job amid the pandemic.

"Our government hasn't come up to that bar: They haven't shown much grit or determination," Biden said. "If President Trump and his administration had done their job, the schools would be opening... Going back to school for millions of children and their families is a national emergency."

Trump and education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Biden added, failed to work with Congress and did not offer any serious coordinated plan to guide state and local authorities.

Biden added that if elected president, he would declare a national emergency on the issue of schools reopening and would order the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide disaster relief aid for all K-12 schools.

Earlier this week, FEMA officials announced they would no longer cover the cost of cloth face masks and disinfectant for use in US schools.