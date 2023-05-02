UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Sending Trade-Investment Mission To Philippines - White House Press Pool

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters that the United States will soon announce it is sending a US mission to explore new trade and investment opportunities in the Philippines, the White House press pool said on Monday.

"We're going to announce today that we're sending a first of its kind presidential trade and investment mission to the Philippines," President Joe Biden said as quoted by the press pool.

The United States and the Philippine are deepening economic cooperation, Biden said.

Moreover, the United States remains committed to the defense of the Philippines, especially in the South China Sea, according to Biden.

Biden added that the United States will continue to support the modernization of the Philippines' armed forces.

