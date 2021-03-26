Biden Says US Sending Vast Majority of Migrants Back Home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday during his first press conference since assuming office in January that the vast majority of migrants coming into the United States via the US southern border with Mexico are being sent back home.

"The vast majority, the overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossing are being sent back," Biden said. "Thousands, tens of thousands of people who are over 18 years of age and single people... have been sent back, sent home. We are sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming."

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of illegal immigrants in the past 20 years with reports of at least 15,000 unaccompanied children being taken in US custody and kept in squalid conditions.

Some 5,000 of the unaccompanied children are being held at Customs and Border Protection facilities not designed for long-term housing.

The latest surge followed a series of executive orders by Biden to overturn most of the border control measures imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump that largely stopped illegal immigration.

Images released this week by border officials show hundreds of migrants with cellophane and metallic foil blankets sitting on the floors of cage-like structures reminiscent of those used by the Trump and Obama administrations.

More than 100,000 migrants attempted to enter the United States in February, according to data from the Customs and Border Protection agency.

Republicans and some media outlets have called the situation concerning the influx of migrants a "border crisis" and have criticized the Biden administration for not allowing the media access to migrant facilities or otherwise frustrating reporting on the issue of the influx of migrants.