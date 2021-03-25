Biden Says US Sends Vast Majority of Migrants Back Home

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the vast majority of migrants coming to the US southern border are being sent back home.

"The vast majority, the overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossing are being sent back," Biden said during his first press conference as president.

"Thousands, tens of thousands of people who are over 18 years of age and single people... have been sent back, sent home. We are sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming."