Biden Says US Should Not Fight In War That Afghans Not Willing To Fight For Themselves
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that US troops in Afghanistan should not fight in a war in which the Afghans themselves are not willing to fight.
"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war, and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves," Biden said in remarks on the situation in Afghanistan.