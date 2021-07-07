UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Stands Ready To Assist Haiti Following Assassination Of President Moise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:34 PM

Biden Says US Stands Ready to Assist Haiti Following Assassination of President Moise

The United States stands ready to assist Haiti after the assassination of the country's President Jovenel Moise, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States stands ready to assist Haiti after the assassination of the country's President Jovenel Moise, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti," Biden said.

The US president condemned what he called was a "heinous act" and expressed hope Haiti's First Lady Martine would quickly recover.

