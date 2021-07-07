Biden Says US Stands Ready To Assist Haiti Following Assassination Of President Moise
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:34 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States stands ready to assist Haiti after the assassination of the country's President Jovenel Moise, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti," Biden said.
The US president condemned what he called was a "heinous act" and expressed hope Haiti's First Lady Martine would quickly recover.