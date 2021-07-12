Biden Says US Stands Ready to Continue to Provide Assistance to Haiti

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States stands ready to continue to provide assistance to Haiti in wake of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

"As a close neighbor and friend of the people of both Cuba and Haiti, the United States stands ready to continue to provide assistance and I'll have more for you as we move on," Biden told reporters.