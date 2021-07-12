UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Stands Ready To Continue To Provide Assistance To Haiti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Biden Says US Stands Ready to Continue to Provide Assistance to Haiti

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States stands ready to continue to provide assistance to Haiti in wake of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

"As a close neighbor and friend of the people of both Cuba and Haiti, the United States stands ready to continue to provide assistance and I'll have more for you as we move on," Biden told reporters.

Related Topics

United States Cuba Haiti

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

25 minutes ago

Afridi for institutional reforms to bring improvem ..

2 minutes ago

EU Could Boost Sanctions on Belarus Over Migrant S ..

39 minutes ago

Ali Muhammad Khan pays glowing tribute to martyrs ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner orders removal of all unsafe billboar ..

39 minutes ago

CDWP approves DI Khan Motorway, Swat Expressway: M ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.