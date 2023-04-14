UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Still Determining Validity Of Leaked Documents, Coordinating With Allies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked Documents, Coordinating With Allies

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he ordered the US military and intelligence community to strengthen security and limit the distribution of sensitive information after highly classified military intelligence was recently leaked

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he ordered the US military and intelligence community to strengthen security and limit the distribution of sensitive information after highly classified military intelligence was recently leaked.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified US government documents.

"While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies," Biden said in a press release.

Related Topics

Douglas FBI Government

Recent Stories

Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, ..

Ex-Envoy Richardson Monitoring Gershkovich Arrest, Impact on Other Cases - Spoke ..

1 minute ago
 FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for st ..

FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for stable Afghanistan: Qin Gang

1 minute ago
 Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

18 minutes ago
 Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Stat ..

Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Statement

21 minutes ago
 Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine in ..

Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine in Coming Weeks - Defense Ministr ..

21 minutes ago
 China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Tes ..

China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.