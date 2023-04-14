Biden Says US Still Determining Validity of Leaked Documents, Coordinating With Allies

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he ordered the US military and intelligence community to strengthen security and limit the distribution of sensitive information after highly classified military intelligence was recently leaked

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he ordered the US military and intelligence community to strengthen security and limit the distribution of sensitive information after highly classified military intelligence was recently leaked.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified US government documents.

"While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies," Biden said in a press release.