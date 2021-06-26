Biden Says US Support for Afghanistan 'Not Ending,' Will Be Sustained

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden met with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and said the United States' will not end its support for Afghanistan and will sustain it.

"The partnership between Afghanistan and the United States in not ending, it is going to be sustained.

Support for Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said on Friday, referring to the US military, economic and political support for Kabul.

Afghans are going to have to decide their future based on what they want, Biden added.

The US president urged stopping what he called was a senseless violence in Afghanistan, but acknowledged that achieving that goal would be difficult.