UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Support For Afghanistan 'Not Ending,' Will Be Sustained

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:20 AM

Biden Says US Support for Afghanistan 'Not Ending,' Will Be Sustained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden met with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and said the United States' will not end its support for Afghanistan and will sustain it.

"The partnership between Afghanistan and the United States in not ending, it is going to be sustained.

Support for Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said on Friday, referring to the US military, economic and political support for Kabul.

Afghans are going to have to decide their future based on what they want, Biden added.

The US president urged stopping what he called was a senseless violence in Afghanistan, but acknowledged that achieving that goal would be difficult.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul United States Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

3 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

2 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

2 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

2 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

2 hours ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.