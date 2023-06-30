Open Menu

Biden Says US Supreme Court Ruling On Free Speech Case Could Invite LGBTQI+ Discrimination

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Biden Says US Supreme Court Ruling on Free Speech Case Could Invite LGBTQI+ Discrimination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US Supreme Court's decision to allow businesses not to provide services involving speech contrary to their moral conscience could invite discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) individuals.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the state of Colorado could not force a graphic designer, who believes that only a union of a man and a woman constitutes marriage, to develop wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Forcing an individual to create expressive works contrary to their sincere moral beliefs violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees five rights, including freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion, the ruling said.

"While the Court's decision only addresses expressive original designs, I'm deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans," Biden said in a statement on the ruling. "More broadly, today's decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations - including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith, and women."

The Biden administration remains committed to working with Federal law enforcement agencies to enforce federal laws that protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, the statement said.

Biden also urges the US Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would enshrine civil rights protections for LGBT Americans in federal law, the statement added.

