WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) President Joe Biden said that the US Supreme Court will decide the fate of the COVID-era Title 42 border expulsion policy in June of 2023, according to the White House press pool.

"The Court will not decide the matter until June but it's overdue," Biden said on Tuesday, according to the press pool.

Biden added that in the meantime, Title 42 must be enforced.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 expulsion policy after several Republican states urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis.