UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Supreme Court Will Decide On Title 42 Border Expulsion Policy's Fate In June

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Biden Says US Supreme Court Will Decide on Title 42 Border Expulsion Policy's Fate in June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) President Joe Biden said that the US Supreme Court will decide the fate of the COVID-era Title 42 border expulsion policy in June of 2023, according to the White House press pool.

"The Court will not decide the matter until June but it's overdue," Biden said on Tuesday, according to the press pool.

Biden added that in the meantime, Title 42 must be enforced.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 expulsion policy after several Republican states urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis.

Related Topics

Supreme Court White House June Border Court

Recent Stories

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

4 hours ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

4 hours ago
 CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

5 hours ago
 US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

5 hours ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

5 hours ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.