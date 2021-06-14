UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Takes NATO's Article 5 on Collective Defense as 'Sacred Obligation'

US President Joe Biden on Monday affirmed the country's commitment to its collective defense obligation within NATO framework, describing it as "sacred."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday affirmed the country's commitment to its collective defense obligation within NATO framework, describing it as "sacred."

"I believe, and I've said this my whole career ... that Article 5 we take as a sacred obligation," Biden said during a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the military alliance's summit in Brussels.

