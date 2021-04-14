Biden Says US to Begin Final Withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United States will begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"The United States will begin our final withdrawal beginning on May 1 this year," Biden said. "US troops, as well as forces deployed by our NATO allies and operational partners will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of the heinous attack on September 11 but we will not take our eyes off the terrorist threat."