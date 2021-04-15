UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US To Begin Final Withdrawal From Afghanistan On May 1

Thu 15th April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States will begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"The United States will begin our final withdrawal beginning on May 1 this year," Biden said. "US troops, as well as forces deployed by our NATO allies and operational partners will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of the heinous attack on September 11 but we will not take our eyes off the terrorist threat."

The United States will use all tools at its disposal to respond to any potential Taliban attack on US forces or partners, Biden said.

Biden said the United States will continue to monitor the terror threat in Afghanistan, adding that his administration is refining the US national strategy to monitor and disrupt significant terror threats anywhere they may arise.

The United States will continue to provide assistance to the Afghan Security Forces, Biden said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in earlier remarks said the US administration expects the Taliban to abide by their obligations in a bilateral accord to not let the country become a safe haven for terrorists.

Psaki added that surrounding countries like Pakistan and India must step up to contribute to ensuring stability in the region.

