Biden Says US To Continue Supplying MIlitary Aid To Ukraine Until Russia's Operation Ends

Published April 28, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Biden Says US to Continue Supplying MIlitary Aid to Ukraine Until Russia's Operation Ends

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine until Russia's special military operation in that country stops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine until Russia's special military operation in that country stops.

"As long as the assaults and atrocities continue, we're going to continue to supply military assistance," Biden said.

More Stories From World

