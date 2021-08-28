Biden Says US to Continue Working With Partners to Press China on Coronavirus Origins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The United States will continue working with international partners to press China to cooperate with investigations into the origins of the novel coronavirus, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"The United States will continue working with like-minded partners around the world to press the PRC to fully share information and to cooperate with the World Health Organization's Phase II evidence-based, expert-led determination into the origins of COVID-19 - including by providing access to all relevant data and evidence," Biden said in a statement.

Biden's statement came shortly after the release of an unclassified summary of the US intelligence community's assessment on the novel coronavirus origins that was largely indeterminate apart from the determination that it was likely not a bioweapon.