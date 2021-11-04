UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US To Have Enough COVID-19 Vaccines For All Children Ages 5-11 Next Week

Biden Says US to Have Enough COVID-19 Vaccines for All Children Ages 5-11 Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunize all American children ages 5 to 11 years old as soon as next week, President Joe Biden said.

"As soon as next week, we will have enough vaccines and enough places, and parents will be able to schedule appointments to get kids their first shot," Biden said at the White House on Wednesday. "We have already secured enough vaccine supply for every single child in America ages 5 through 11."

Biden said that by approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five through 11, the United States made a giant step forward toward accelerating the path out of the pandemic.

The US president noted that additional 28 million children in the United States are now eligible for vaccination.

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.

