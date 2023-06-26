US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration will keep assessing the fallout of head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny and its implications for Russia and Ukraine while it is too early to make any conclusion about where it is going

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration will keep assessing the fallout of head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny and its implications for Russia and Ukraine while it is too early to make any conclusion about where it is going.

"We're gonna keep assessing the fallout of this weekend's events and the implications for Russia and Ukraine, but it's still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going. The outcome of all this remains to be seen," Biden said during his remarks at the White House.