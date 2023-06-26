Open Menu

Biden Says US To Keep Assessing Fallout Of Prigozhin's Mutiny In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Biden Says US to Keep Assessing Fallout of Prigozhin's Mutiny in Russia

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration will keep assessing the fallout of head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny and its implications for Russia and Ukraine while it is too early to make any conclusion about where it is going

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration will keep assessing the fallout of head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny and its implications for Russia and Ukraine while it is too early to make any conclusion about where it is going.

"We're gonna keep assessing the fallout of this weekend's events and the implications for Russia and Ukraine, but it's still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going. The outcome of all this remains to be seen," Biden said during his remarks at the White House.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Company All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segmen ..

Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segment of Sharjah citizens

12 minutes ago
 GB unveils over Rs116 bln budget for fiscal year 2 ..

GB unveils over Rs116 bln budget for fiscal year 2023-24

1 minute ago
 UAE Ambassador attends Hungarian President&#039;s ..

13 minutes ago
 Al Ain Distribution Company&#039;s retrofitting pr ..

Al Ain Distribution Company&#039;s retrofitting project saves 1.8 million cubic ..

13 minutes ago
 Ruble drops, stocks steady after aborted uprising ..

Ruble drops, stocks steady after aborted uprising in Russia

2 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Vow to Continue Supporting Uk ..

EU Foreign Ministers Vow to Continue Supporting Ukraine 'More Than Ever' - Borre ..

4 minutes ago
Police recruits in Ajman to receive health insuran ..

Police recruits in Ajman to receive health insurance benefits

28 minutes ago
 Reservation offices of railways to remain closed o ..

Reservation offices of railways to remain closed on June 29

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan hold political consultations

Pakistan, Kazakhstan hold political consultations

2 minutes ago
 Two social democrats head to election runoff in tr ..

Two social democrats head to election runoff in troubled Guatemala

2 minutes ago
 No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 mayhem on pr ..

No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 mayhem on pretext of HR issues: DG ISPR

5 minutes ago
 Switzerland Ready to Take Part in Talks on Russian ..

Switzerland Ready to Take Part in Talks on Russian Frozen Assets - Foreign Minis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World