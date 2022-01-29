Biden Says US To Move Troops To Eastern Europe, NATO Countries In Near Term
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 04:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The United States will soon move troops to Eastern Europe and to NATO member states, US President Joe Biden told the White House press pool.
"I'll be moving US troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term," Biden said on Friday evening when asked to comment about the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.