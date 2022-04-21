Biden Says US to Provide Additional $500Mln in Economic Assistance for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million more in direct economic assistance amid the Russian special operation, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Today, the United States is announcing that we intend to provide an additional $500 million in direct economic system to the Ukrainian government," Biden said during remarks on the situation in Ukraine.

The funding will bring the total US economic contribution to Ukraine in the past two months to $1 billion, Biden noted.