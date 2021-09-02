Biden Says US to Provide Ukraine More COVID-19 Vaccines on Top of 2.2Mln Provided So Far

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States will provide Ukraine additional coronavirus vaccines aside from the 2.2 million already provided.

"The United States has donated 2.2 million vaccines to Ukraine through COVAX and we're going to continue to work to provide more as well," Biden said during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.