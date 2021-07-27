Biden Says US to Send 500,000 COVID Vaccine Doses to Iraq Quicker Than Expected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines that the US is sending to Iraq will be there in the next couple of weeks, quicker than initially expected, President Joe Biden told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday.

"I want to tell you, I was told the half a million - 500,000 - doses of COVID vaccine we're sending, I was told you were told they wouldn't come for awhile. They'll be there in a couple weeks, they'll be there quickly," Biden said at a White House meeting with the prime minister.