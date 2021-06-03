Biden Says US to Send Some 6Mln Coronavirus Vaccines to Partners Including Mexico, Ukraine

The United States will deliver some 6 million coronavirus vaccine doses to its partners, including to Mexico, Ukraine, Iraq and the Gaza Strip, US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday

"Today, we're providing more detail on how we will allocate the first 25 million of those vaccines to lay the ground for increased global coverage and to address real and potential surges, high burdens of disease, and the needs of the most vulnerable countries," Biden said in a statement.

"The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbors, including Canada, Mexico, India and the Republic of Korea."