Biden Says US Troop Deployment to Europe 'Totally Consistent' With What He Has Told Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden told CNN his decision to deploy several thousand more troops to Europe over the Ukraine crisis is "totally consistent" with that he has told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced the extra US forces will deploy to Poland, Germany, and Romania in the next few days.

According to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins, Biden told her that his order is "totally consistent" with that he has told Putin since the beginning.

"As long as he's acting aggressively, we are going to make sure we reassure our NATO allies in Eastern Europe that we're there and Article 5 is a sacred obligation," he said, as quoted by the reporter.