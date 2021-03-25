Biden Says US Troops Unlikely to Remain in Afghanistan Next Year

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he does not intend to keep troops in Afghanistan for a long time.

"It is not my intention to stay there for a long time," Biden told reporters, adding that he does not expect to have US troops there next year. "We will leave, the question is when we leave."

Biden also said the US would leave Afghanistan in a safe and orderly way.