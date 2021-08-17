- Home
Biden Says US Troops Working To Secure Kabul Airfield
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The US troops are working to secure the Kabul airfield, US President Joe Biden said on Monday speaking on the situation in Afghanistan.
"Our troops are working to secure the airfield," he said at a press conference.
