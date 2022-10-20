UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US-UK Ties, Cooperation To Remain Strong Following Truss Resignation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Biden Says US-UK Ties, Cooperation to Remain Strong Following Truss Resignation

Ties between the United States and United Kingdom will remain strong and cooperation between the two nations on global issues will continue following the resignation of Liz Truss as UK prime minister, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Ties between the United States and United Kingdom will remain strong and cooperation between the two nations on global issues will continue following the resignation of Liz Truss as UK prime minister, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends - and that fact will never change," Biden said in a statement.

"We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face."

Biden thanked Truss for her partnership on a range of issues during her time in office, including cooperation on support for Ukraine, the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, Truss resigned as head of the UK government and leader of the Conservative Party after just 44 days in office. Truss plans on staying in office until a successor is selected.

