UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US, UK To Maintain 'Strong, United' Approach On Ukraine As Truss Takes Helm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Biden Says US, UK to Maintain 'Strong, United' Approach on Ukraine as Truss Takes Helm

The United States and the United Kingdom will maintain a robust and united stance on Ukraine after Liz Truss became Britain's next prime minister, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States and the United Kingdom will maintain a robust and united stance on Ukraine after Liz Truss became Britain's next prime minister, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring," Biden said. "I look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the government of the United Kingdom, as well as our Allies and partners around the world, on a range of important priorities. That includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin's brutal war on their democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its actions."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Democracy Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States Government

Recent Stories

IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediat ..

IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediately

5 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending case ..

Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending cases from ANF

7 seconds ago
 Pakistan's talented youth are excelling in every f ..

Pakistan's talented youth are excelling in every field: Punjab Sports Minister

8 seconds ago
 Flood rescue, relief efforts in full swing across ..

Flood rescue, relief efforts in full swing across country's flood-hit areas: NFR ..

10 seconds ago
 European Commission Adopts Proposal to Halt Visa F ..

European Commission Adopts Proposal to Halt Visa Facilitation Agreement With Rus ..

2 minutes ago
 EU officials visit relief camp in Thatta, assess f ..

EU officials visit relief camp in Thatta, assess flood situation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.