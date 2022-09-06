Biden Says US, UK to Maintain 'Strong, United' Approach on Ukraine as Truss Takes Helm

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States and the United Kingdom will maintain a robust and united stance on Ukraine after Liz Truss became Britain's next prime minister, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday

"The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring," Biden said. "I look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the government of the United Kingdom, as well as our Allies and partners around the world, on a range of important priorities. That includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin's brutal war on their democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its actions."