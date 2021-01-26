Biden Says US Will Be 'Well on Our Way' to Herd Immunity From Coronavirus by Summer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that the United States will be well on its way to herd immunity from the novel coronavirus by this summer.

"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way heading toward herd immunity," Biden said on Monday.

Biden said the US public should be able to have more access to coronavirus vaccines by the summer.

In addition, Biden said that in the next three weeks, the United States should be able to administer one million vaccine doses per day.

The United States has reported more than 25 million positive cases and more than 420,000 coronavirus-related deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.