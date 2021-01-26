UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Will Be 'Well On Our Way' To Herd Immunity From Coronavirus By Summer

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

Biden Says US Will Be 'Well on Our Way' to Herd Immunity From Coronavirus by Summer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that the United States will be well on its way to herd immunity from the novel coronavirus by this summer.

"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way heading toward herd immunity," Biden said on Monday.

Biden said the US public should be able to have more access to coronavirus vaccines by the summer.

In addition, Biden said that in the next three weeks, the United States should be able to administer one million vaccine doses per day.

The United States has reported more than 25 million positive cases and more than 420,000 coronavirus-related deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Immunity United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

3 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

4 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

2 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

2 hours ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

2 hours ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.