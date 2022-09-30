Biden Says US Will Continue Bolstering Ukraine Militarily, Diplomatically After Referenda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States will continue to support Kiev by strengthening its military and diplomatic positions following successful referenda to join Russia in several former parts of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"The United States will always honor Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

We will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically," Biden said in a statement. "In response to Russia's phony claims of annexation, the United States, together with our Allies and partners, are announcing new sanctions today."

The Biden administration on Friday announced an array of new sanctions on Russian lawmakers, officials and their families in response to the decision of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions to request entry to the Russian Federation by popular vote.