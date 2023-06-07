Biden Says US Will Continue Supporting Ukraine in Wake of Kakhovka HPP Situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The United States will continue to support Ukraine in the wake of damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"We are not leaving. We're going to help Ukraine," Biden told reporters, when asked what message he had for Russia in light of the situation, according to the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kakhovka power station suffered damage, resulting in water flowing uncontrollably downstream. The situation poses a risk of major flooding, power outages and water shortages on both sides of the Dnieper River.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukrainian forces attacked the dam, characterizing it as a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure. Kiev has claimed that Russian forces are responsible for the situation.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US continues to assess the situation and determine who is culpable for the damage.

The incident may have been the result of an accident, State Department Deputy Principal Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.