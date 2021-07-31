Biden Says US Will Continue to Add Sanctions on Individuals in Cuba Over Alleged Abuses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) US President Joe Biden during remarks at the White House said the United States will continue to impose sanctions on individuals in Cuba over alleged abuses.

"We're going to continue to add sanctions on individuals that carry out their regime's abuses," Biden said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Cuban National Revolutionary Police and the head of the force in its latest round of sanctions against the island nation.