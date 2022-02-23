Biden Says US Will Continue to Provide Defense Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with defensive assistance amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Kiev, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"As Russia contemplates its next move, we have our next move prepared as well.

Russia will pay an even steeper price if it continues its aggression, including additional sanctions. The United States will continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine in the meantime," Biden said at the White House during remarks on the situation between Russia and Ukraine.