Biden Says US Will Continue to Share 'Significant' Intelligence With Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Washington would continue to provide Ukrainian forces with intelligence to help it fight Russian troops.

"We're sharing and will continue to share significant timely intelligence with Ukraine, to help defend them against Russian aggression," Biden said.