UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Will Continue To Share 'Significant' Intelligence With Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Biden Says US Will Continue to Share 'Significant' Intelligence With Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Washington would continue to provide Ukrainian forces with intelligence to help it fight Russian troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Washington would continue to provide Ukrainian forces with intelligence to help it fight Russian troops.

"We're sharing and will continue to share significant timely intelligence with Ukraine, to help defend them against Russian aggression," Biden said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Share

Recent Stories

Ilhan Omar assures to take up HR abuses in IIOJK a ..

Ilhan Omar assures to take up HR abuses in IIOJK at Congress

20 seconds ago
 Frappart named as first woman to referee French Cu ..

Frappart named as first woman to referee French Cup final

22 seconds ago
 Tesla, airline shares take off

Tesla, airline shares take off

23 seconds ago
 Biden Says No Evidence Yet That Mariupol Completel ..

Biden Says No Evidence Yet That Mariupol Completely Fell to Russian Forces

25 seconds ago
 Khuli Katchehri held at Mattani to resolve people' ..

Khuli Katchehri held at Mattani to resolve people's problems

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Banning Russian-Linked Ships From It ..

Biden Says US Banning Russian-Linked Ships From Its Ports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.